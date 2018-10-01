Organizations join forces for health fair

The Older Adults Health Council and Senior Services Plus are partnering to present the Treasure Your Health Fall Health Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 17, at 2603 N. Rodgers in Alton.

The public is invited to attend from 8:30-11 a.m. to learn of valuable resources from more than 50 exhibitors. Health screenings will also be offered throughout the day. Individual vendors will provide door prizes and giveaways, and a $50 gift card will be raffled off for all who enter at registration.

Older Adults Health Council President Becky Hatlee said she’s excited for the council to be partnering once again with Senior Services Plus to make another senior fair available to the public.

“The biannual senior fairs are open to everyone in the community, not just SSP members,” Hatlee said. “The fair provides terrific resources for all seniors and their family members and it gives attendees the opportunity to have one-on-one conversations regarding health care with representatives from a myriad of area agencies, businesses and organizations.”

The council has been collaborating to provide information since 2008 to provide services to the senior community. Its purpose is to offer education and information for building successful referral networks regarding senior social, personal, and health services.

The health fair is an opportunity to discover new information available in the community, including assisted and supportive living, community service organizations, hearing specialists, home health care, hospice and palliative care, independent living, massage therapy, Medicare specialists, mental wellness, and skilled nursing.

Senior Services Plus’ School House Grill will be open during the event, serving breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. For additional information, contact Senior Services Plus at (618) 465-3298, ext. 100, or visit the agency’s website.

