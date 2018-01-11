Organizations join forces to develop downtown block

In a move that is hoped will rehabilitate a century-old, iconic Peoria building and help reinvigorate downtown development, Caterpillar Inc. and OSF HealthCare are partnering to develop the property at 124 SW Adams St. (commonly known as the former Chase building) into OSF HealthCare’s new Ministry headquarters.

In addition to the Chase building, Caterpillar is donating the Peoria Professional Building, the adjacent parking lot and $3 million to OSF HealthCare for further development of amenities on the block.

“We are pleased to partner with Caterpillar on this project,” said Bob Sehring, OSF HealthCare CEO. “From our perspective, OSF will be able to bring many of the administrative Mission Partners for OSF together in one building, improving the synergy and collaboration for our Ministry. In addition, this will help OSF attract and retain talent in Peoria and support the expansion of our Ministry in the communities we have been called to serve.”

To complete the development, the partnership will request the former Chase building be listed on the National Register of Historic Places as a contributing building within a historic district. This designation will make the building eligible for historic rehabilitation tax credits to assist OSF with restoration costs of its headquarters.

“Peoria is home for thousands of our employees and revitalizing this historic, downtown property will benefit them and the entire community,” Caterpillar CEO Jim Umpleby said. “We will work closely with OSF to complete this important project.”

Planning activities are already under way and, if the historic designation is received, construction is expected to begin in late summer of 2018 and take at least two years to complete.

“The partnership between Caterpillar and OSF to bring this vital block in our downtown back to life could not have come at a better time,” Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis said. “The energy and vitality created by this project will definitely inspire others to look at our downtown and warehouse district to locate their business.”

Once complete, more than 700 OSF Mission Partners (employees) are expected to be located in downtown Peoria.

