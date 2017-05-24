Organizations to host e-waste drive in Edwardsville

× Expand electronic waste

EDWARDSVILLE — Lewis and Clark Community College’s Office of Sustainability, CJD e-Cycling and the RiverBend Growth Association will host a community electronic waste drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3, at L&C’s N.O. Nelson Campus, 600 Troy Road.

Illinois law prohibits landfill disposal of electronic devices, including televisions and computers.

“This is the fifth year of Illinois’ e-waste law that requires all electronic waste to be disposed of responsibly,” Director of Sustainability Nate Keener said. “L&C eWaste drives provide an easy, mostly free outlet for people to recycle their electronics. With CJD’s help since 2012, we have prevented more than 100 tons of hazardous electronic waste from entering landfills.”

CJD e-Cycling will take most items for free, providing community members with a secure, Earth-friendly option for discarding used electronics.

The following is a sampling of the items that will be accepted:

Computers, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.)

Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers

Video game consoles, digital video disc player/recorders, portable digital music players

Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cellphones, clocks, etc.

VCRs, stereos, and audio-video equipment (including cable and satellite)

Holiday lights, metal decorations and metal furniture

Electrical, cabling, communication machinery, and equipment

Home electronics, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.

White goods: washers, dryers, dishwashers, furnaces, etc.

Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment (call to verify equipment)

Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)

Lawn equipment, tools, old mowers, tillers, etc.

Air conditioners, refrigerators, and humidifiers

Old motors, non-PCB type transformers and other electrical equipment

Car and rechargeable batteries and lead items

Non-ferrous metals

LCD monitors (flat-screen)

LCD TVs (flat-screen)

Voucher program for TVs, depending on size it will cost $5 to $30 for people to recycle CRT, projection, plasma and console TVs

The following are items that will not be accepted:

Radioactive materials

Hazardous materials (oil, antifreeze, paint)

Non-electronics (tires, wood, asbestos, office waste, furniture, fiberglass, insulation, roofing, dirt)

Flammable materials

Other hazardous materials (pesticides, oil filters, air bags, lead, mercury switches, fluorescent lights)

Explosives (firearms, ammunition, shells)

PCBs (capacitors, transformers, ballast)

DVDs and CDs, cassette tapes, VHS tapes

The following are items that are accepted only on a limited basis:

One CRT monitor per tower (CRT monitors without tower will be charged a fee of $5 to $30.)

For more information, contact Keener at (618) 468-2782 or email nkeener@lc.edu.

