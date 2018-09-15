Organizations to host free overdose training

Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, has teamed up with Chestnut Health Systems to provide a free training for health professionals from 9-10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 1, at 2615 Edwards St. about what to do when an individual is experiencing an opioid overdose.

In this free training, attendees will:

Learn how to determine if a person may be overdosing from opioid use and how to respond to an overdose

Learn how to properly administer Narcan (naloxone), a medication used to block the effects of opioids, to an individual experiencing an opioid overdose

Receive Madison County-specific data related to the opioid crisis and local efforts to combat the opioid epidemic

Learn about ways to reduce opioid overdose deaths and ways individuals can help stay safe

More information about each training session, including how to register, can be found online.

“Everyone is welcome to attend,” said Jenna Farmer-Brackett, clinical excellence coordinator of Centerstone. “The training provided can help those who attend save a life. Attendees who complete the training may be eligible to receive a Narcan rescue kit from Chestnut Health Systems if they have a need to carry the opioid overdose reversal drug.”

Attendees will be eligible for one CEU credit after completing this training. The number of attendees is limited to 25 in each training session, so register early. Only one training session is needed.

The training is funded by the Illinois Prevent Prescription Drug/Opioid Overdose-Related Death Grant, which was awarded to the Prevention Department at Chestnut Health Systems. The grant, also known as Prevent Opioid Overdose Deaths, allows staff to train individuals and groups on the use of Narcan and distribute Narcan at no cost.

For more information, contact Farmer-Brackett at (618) 462-2331, ext.1785.

