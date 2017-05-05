Organizers postpone Elsah Spring Festival because of highway closure

Flooding along the Mississippi River near Elsah has prompted organizers of the first-ever Elsah Spring Festival to postpone this weekend’s event.

The festival has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11.

Arts and crafts vendors, live music, walking tours of the historic village and homemade refreshments will be on tap at the rescheduled event, organizer Connie Davis said.

“We had to postpone the Spring Festival because the River Road is closed,” Davis said. “We want everyone who planned to come this weekend to mark their calendars for June 10th and 11th.”

Heavy rainfall led to rising river levels between Alton and Grafton and prompted state officials to close Illinois 100, the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway. Elsah is between Alton and Grafton on Illinois 100. Some flooding has also occurred at the entrance to the village of Elsah.

EscapeToElsah.com/events

