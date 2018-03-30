Organizers seek activities for Small Town — Big World

ALTON | Alton Main Street will present its second annual cultural celebration, Small Town — Big World, on Saturday, April 21.

The day will feature activities that represent a diverse community in 11 establishments across Alton, with room to add more. The event is a homegrown effort with members of the public contributing elements of ethnic cuisine, traditional clothing, world music, folk art, dance performances, martial arts, sports, and information from faith communities.

A passport will direct attendees on this self-guided exploration, and there is still time to add more venues and activities.

“We would like to encourage residents to contact our office if they have access to any element of their heritage that they would like to share — big or small,” said Sasha Bassett, president of Alton Main Street and chairperson of the event.

Community members who would like to contribute to the celebration are encouraged to contact Alton Main Street at (618) 463-1016 or email info@altonmainstreet.org. Performances and exhibits will be grouped in appropriate venues and scheduled based on mutual availability.

River Bend Yoga will host the beautiful traditions and spirituality of India, and attendees can attend Meet A Muslim at Jacoby Arts Center. The Old Bakery Beer Company will represent its Canadian heritage within the restaurant and host a melting pot of other cultures in their event space. Lucianna’s Pastries will showcase France at its new location. Maeva’s Coffee will highlight Argentina with a traditional brunch and live music. The YWCA of Alton will display Alton’s rich black history, Morrison’s Irish Pub will feature traditional food and fun from Ireland, Germania Brew Haus will share elements of its German heritage, It’s Raining Zen will feature Native American culture and spirituality along with a look at the way of life of the region’s prehistoric inhabitants. Little Mexico will feature Mexican and ancient Mayan culture, and Hayner Public Library will have a display of internationally themed books for anyone who would like to gain a deeper understanding of the cultures that are represented.

“This will be a very exciting day for Alton to demonstrate that we are an inclusive community where people embrace and celebrate what makes each of us unique,” said Sara McGibany, executive director of Alton Main Street. “An international event has been one of the most requested things we’ve heard from the public, and Alton Main Street is thrilled to be able to provide the framework to bring everyone together.”

A schedule of events will soon be found on the website’s events page and Alton Main Street’s Facebook page.

Alton Main Street thanks sponsors Simmons Hanly Conroy, Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau, AdVantage News, The Telegraph, WBGZ, and Riverbender.com.

