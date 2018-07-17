OSF HealthCare and United Methodist Village to host senior health fair

GODFREY | OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is teaming up with United Methodist Village to host a Senior Health Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at United Methodist Village, 5201 Asbury Ave.

The free event will feature vendors to highlight programs in the Riverbend and will provide information about benefits centered around seniors. As these vendors focus on head-to-toe wellness, a number of OSF HealthCare specialists will be providing free screenings and tutorials.

The fair is designed to help and encourage seniors to live healthy lives.

“It’s important to engage the public in conversations about common health issues that affect our senior population,” said Courtney McFarlin, a physician assistant at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center. “Health care can sometimes seem overwhelming, and having information, screenings and sounding boards under one roof, at one event, can bridge the gap between the public and providers.”

OSF HealthCare will provide information and/or screenings for:

Balance

Sleep

Joint pain

Brain health

Blood pressure

Stroke prevention

Heart disease

Smoking cessation

3D mammography/breast cancer screenings

Skin cancer

OSF OnCall

OSF PromptCare

Home Health Care

Hospice services

Diabetes

Lunch will be available. Proceeds will benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

