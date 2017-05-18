OSF HealthCare breaks ground on new Godfrey location

GODFREY — OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center leaders put shovels in the ground Thursday to mark the start of construction of a new primary care and PromptCare site at 6702 Godfrey Road.

The OSF HealthCare medical group primary care office will be the first in a series of investments planned for the Riverbend community, designed to transform health care for residents. The Godfrey facility will include primary care and PromptCare services, 24 exam rooms and eight OSF HealthCare providers.

Partnered with a developer, Cornerstone Companies, the new $5 million, 13,000-square-foot developer-owned site is scheduled to be completed in December.

"I think people in the Riverbend understand that continuing to have robust and vibrant health services is really key to the overall economic development in the region," said Ajay Pathak, President and CEO of OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony's Health Center. "It brings residents in, makes sure our employers have healthy employees and their health care needs are met, and just continues to contribute to the overall development of our community, so I think that's where you see the excitement coming in."

In the coming years, OSF HealthCare will continue to add convenient sites throughout the Riverbend, creating care teams that provide a coordinated, holistic approach to the health care experience.

"It's not just the location of the clinic, where it is in our community, but it's how we're building the care that's going to be in those walls,” Pathak said. “Not the building, but the people and how care is delivered, ultimately with the patient in mind. It's going to be really focused around a care team that's centered and focused specifically on the care that's best for their needs."

Other highlights of OSF HealthCare’s plans include the following investments and benefits to the community:

Building a new comprehensive cancer center with new technology, services and physicians in one location on the Saint Anthony’s Health Center campus.

Developing a larger, patient-centered network of primary care services that adopt a team-based care model and improve access to care.

Recruiting additional primary care physicians and providers to join OSF Saint Anthony’s team of talented, high-quality doctors already in the Riverbend.

Renovating the Saint Anthony’s Health Center facility, including enhancements and new technology for the Emergency Department, to accommodate a growing number of patients, as well as enhancements to the Intensive Care Unit and other specialty services

Continuing to elevate the patient experience with improved flow, processes, communication and scheduling.

The overall OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center strategy is to create a more coordinated network of care and make health care more convenient and focused on the needs of patients by offering more outpatient programs at locations throughout the region, closer to where patients live, work and recreate.

