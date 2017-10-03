OSF HealthCare implements remote monitoring at Alton hospital

ALTON — OSF HealthCare has rolled out OSF ConstantCare (eICU) at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

The remote monitoring technology provides an added level of clinical support and helps hospitals prevent potential patient complications within the intensive care unit. The goal is to save lives, reduce complications, decrease length of ICU stays and better manage health care costs.

Through this technology, a specially trained team of critical care physicians, nurses and other health care professionals can accurately monitor critical care patients 24/7 from an off-site location, called the eICU Center, in Peoria. The technology platform has been successfully implemented at six OSF HealthCare acute care facilities.

“The OSF ConstantCare and our eICU program work hand in glove with our intensivists and critical care team here at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center,” said Ajay Pathak, president and CEO of OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center. “Together they continue to provide the highest-quality care to our most acute patients, 24 hours a day.”

OSF ConstantCare has the ability to help hospitals detect the slightest changes in a patient’s condition, resulting in quicker responses and implementation of clinical protocols. The eICU team can remotely assist on-site hospital staff to collaborate through the treatment plan.

“By utilizing OSF ConstantCare, admitting physicians can go home at the end of the day knowing there will be ongoing monitoring of their patients by a remote critical care specialist,” said Dr. Bill Tillis, medical director of OSF ConstantCare. “The technology can also help free up resources at the ICU bedside so nurses can provide the direct care that is needed.”

This technology solution is expected to help OSF improve patient outcomes, lower costs and reduce complications by ensuring greater access to critical care specialists.

