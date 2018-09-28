OSF HealthCare launches upgrades for online job seekers

Howell

More Americans than ever are using their smartphone to find a job.

A 2015 Pew Research Center survey found 28 percent of adults, including 53 percent of those 18-29, have used a smartphone as part of a job search.

In addition to exclusively accepting online applications, OSF HealthCare has embraced this trend by making its new careers site mobile-friendly.

“OSF HealthCare is an organization of innovators,” said Shannon Howell, OSF HealthCare recruitment strategist. “Having such an easy and technologically advanced application process shows potential Mission Partners that we don’t just talk the talk. We truly embrace being leaders in our industry.”

The new OSF HealthCare careers site makes applying for a job online even easier, whether you’re applying through a smartphone, laptop or desktop computer.

There’s no need to log in or set up a profile. The site allows users to upload their resumé online or link directly to their social media accounts and apply in as little as five minutes.

The site also features an upgrade to search tools, making it easier for job seekers to find the OSF HealthCare opportunity they’re looking for.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter