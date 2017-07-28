OSF HealthCare nurse recognized for assisting patient

× Expand (From left) Participants at the award presentation included Carrie Pinasco (director, quality, safety and health policy); Helga Brake (assistant vice president, quality, safety and health policy); Morgann Grohmann (quality specialist, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center); Melissa Hartnett (clinical specialist, OSF Saint Anthony’s); Toni Holly, registered nurse (OSF Saint Anthony’s); and Dr. William Scharf (physician change agent, OSF HealthCare).

The Midwest Alliance for Patient Safety has awarded registered nurse Toni Holly and OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton with the Patient Safety Champion Award.

This award recognizes both an individual and his or her organization for outstanding efforts in supporting zero harm.

“We place a tremendous focus on the patient-centered, safe, high-quality care delivered at OSF Saint Anthony’s,” said Dr. Dennis Sands, chief medical officer at the health center. “Toni Holly, RN, exemplifies the care and commitment to patient safety throughout OSF HealthCare on a daily basis, Through our Great Catch program, culture of safety, and robust process improvement tools, we keep our primary goal front and center — delivering superior clinical outcomes while eliminating all preventable harm.”

Holly was specifically recognized for assisting a distressed patient who was being discharged. She discussed the situation with the patient’s physician, additional testing was conducted, and a serious condition was identified. The patient was treated, monitored, and later released without further complication. To further support its safety culture, OSF Saint Anthony’s also implemented processes to ensure all new admissions received appropriate preventive treatment and stationed pharmacists on inpatient units to more easily assist the health care team.

“MAPS is proud to award Toni Holly and OSF Saint Anthony’s the Patient Safety Champion Award, which recognizes their efforts to advance quality,” said Cathy Grossi, Illinois Health and Hospital Association vice president for quality, safety and health policy and MAPS president. “Caregivers are directly empowered to improve patient safety, an important tenet of the high-reliability journey and a profound example of their commitment to excellence.”

alliance4ptsafety.org

