OSF HealthCare signs letter of intent with Presence Health

OSF HealthCare and Presence Health have signed a letter of intent for OSF HealthCare to take ownership of Presence Covenant Medical Center in Urbana and Presence United Samaritans Medical Center in Danville, Ill.

The two organizations are finalizing the agreement and will then seek all necessary regulatory and canonical approvals. The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2018.

“This summer marks 140 years since the founding of our health care ministry, built on the promise to serve with the greatest care and love,” said Sister Judith Ann Duvall, chairperson of the OSF HealthCare board. “I can think of no more joyous way to celebrate the occasion than by extending the OSF HealthCare mission to Urbana and Danville. This transfer of ownership ensures high-quality Catholic hospital services will continue in these communities we have been called to serve.”

Both systems are collaborating closely to ensure a seamless transition for patients, associates, physicians, and other stakeholders.

“For a long time, we have respected OSF HealthCare’s integrity and commitment to their Catholic health care mission, one that closely aligns with Presence Health’s,” said Mike Englehart, Presence Health president and CEO. “We also know OSF HealthCare will transition the associates and physicians in a fair manner and maintain continuity in providing high-quality patient care. The extensive network of OSF HealthCare hospitals and outpatient services throughout the region positions it well to serve the Urbana and Danville communities. For Presence Health, this opportunity allows us to focus on delivering high-quality patient care in northern Illinois, while supporting our long-term sustainability to continue our mission.”

Following the transition, Presence Health will continue to provide-quality, compassionate care at its 10 other hospitals throughout the Chicago area.

“OSF HealthCare is looking forward to these two hospitals becoming part of the OSF Ministry,” said Kevin Schoeplein, CEO of OSF HealthCare. “The Urbana and Danville communities are vibrant areas and will help extend the OSF HealthCare Ministry to patients throughout Illinois. We will work closely with the Presence Health team to ensure a smooth transition for the associates now employed at these hospitals. We look forward to connecting with them and working together for the benefit of our patients. In addition, our OSF HealthCare team plans to reach out to other health care providers in these areas, as well as community members, local organizations, and business and municipal leaders to cultivate a collaborative relationship for the health of all in these communities.”

