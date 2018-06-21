OSF HealthCare unveils university lab

OSF HealthCare announced the creation of the OSF Innovation Lab at the University of Illinois at Chicago, part of the university’s Innovation Center.

Focused on innovations for vulnerable populations, the lab will aim to develop new tools and technologies. Dr. Sarah de Ramirez, chief medical officer of clinical innovation and vice president OSF Innovation for OSF HealthCare, is leading the work of the complex innovation solution team at OSF Innovation with focus areas on aging in place, doing more for those with less, and radical access to care.

“We are excited about this partnership with UIC,” she said. “Innovation historically has designed for the middle of the curve. Our work is taking a spotlight on the areas that have not typically been addressed. By placing these interdisciplinary teams from across the university with our complex solutions team at OSF Innovation, we will we have a unique opportunity to solve for health care for those most challenged by the current environment.”

The lab welcomed its first students in early June with 12 doctorate students working with six professors. It will welcome 40 more graduate-level students when classes resume this fall. The yearlong course will study approaches to engaging the under-employed, combating food insecurities and statewide wellness services through precision-guided innovation.

“OSF HealthCare, which operates 13 hospitals, is one of Illinois’ top health care providers,” said Tim Killeen, president of the University of Illinois system. “The course will bring together students from across the system — from medicine, design, engineering, and business — to work toward creating a system that provides connected, precision-guided health care delivery for Illinois.”

“The OSF Innovation Lab at UIC is yet another component of our desire to strengthen our academic partnerships across the broad spectrum of the University of Illinois,” said Dr. John Vozenilek, vice president and chief medical officer of Jump Simulation, another focus area of OSF Innovation.

“OSF HealthCare is committed to addressing the social determinants of health and the transformation of the care provided in the communities we serve,” added Bob Sehring, CEO of OSF HealthCare. “To be a part of these expanded opportunities to increase engagement across the continuum of a variety of technologies through the Discovery Partners Institute and the OSF Innovation Lab is something we are excited to be a part of.”

“OSF HealthCare’s vision has been to lead the transformation of health care,” added Michelle Conger, chief strategy officer for OSF HealthCare. “This partnership will allow us to achieve breakthrough innovations to impact individuals across Illinois and improve the lives of those we serve.”

The lab is one of the inaugural components of the Discovery Partners Institute in downtown Chicago. Gov. Bruce Rauner on June 19 detailed the institute’s progress and development of the Illinois Innovation Network. The state budget includes $500 million in capital funding for the $1.2 billion project.

