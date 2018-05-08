OSF PromptCare and Medical Group to host open house

GODFREY | The community is invited to attend an open house in celebration of the opening of OSF PromptCare and OSF HealthCare Medical Group offices.

The event is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, at OSF PromptCare, 6702 Godfrey Road in Godfrey.

Free blood pressure screenings and tours of the facility will be provided, along with appetizers, giveaways, and a doorprize drawing. While registration is not required, guests may register online.

Since its opening in late December 2017, the PromptCare and primary care site continues to demonstrate the need for access with increased services available to the community of patients it serves. With on-site lab, x-ray, and expanded hours, PromptCare allows patients to receive the right care when they need it most.

The OSF Medical Group Primary Care, in the same building, has also been able to expand its services with six primary care providers. Patient access to a provider and same-day new patient appointments are available.

For more information, call Brandon Frizzo at (618) 467-1556 or email Brandon.J.Frizzo@osfhealthcare.org.

