OSF Saint Anthony’s Gift Shop to host Christmas Open House

Area residents are invited to a Christmas Open House at the Gift Shop of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9.

Shoppers will receive 25 percent off purchases, excluding food items, candy, flowers and greeting cards. Free valet parking will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cookies, coffee and hot chocolate are available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The shop will have a large variety of Christmas merchandise: everything from elves to nativity scenes. It also features decorative home accessories, purses, jewelry, clothes and quality Catholic items. The Gift Shop is on the ground floor just inside the main entrance of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center. MasterCard, Visa, and Discover are accepted and gift cards are available.

Managed by OSF Saint Anthony’s Auxiliary, proceeds support the health center’s mission. Through the efforts of the auxiliary and its volunteers, the shop raised $30,000 last year.

Regular shop hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For information, call (618) 465-4532.

