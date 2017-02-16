OSF Saint Anthony’s nurse earns DAISY recognition

× Expand OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center senior administrators present the DAISY Award to registered nurse Karen Hert. The international award program recognizes nurses’ extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care.

ALTON — As a partner in the international DAISY Award program that recognizes the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care of nurses, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center recently awarded its quarterly DAISY Award to Karen Hert.

Hert, a registered nurse who works in the health center’s Medical-Surgical unit, was nominated by patients and visitors to OSF Saint Anthony’s. She was one of 17 nominations received this quarter.

“We truly appreciate the compassionate, merciful care that RNs and LPNs perform every day and the Daisy Award is one way to recognize these dedicated individuals,” said Denise Boettger, chief nursing officer for OSF Saint Anthony’s.

Hert has been with OSF Saint Anthony’s since 2005. In one of the comments received about Hert, she was recognized for her compassion and professionalism:

“Karen’s compassion and kindness to mom and to each member of our family made her a friend, as well as a caregiver. Her professionalism was exemplified as she anticipated mom’s needs and made sure that mom received the care and treatment that she deserved. Her positive attitude and her genuine concern are to be commended.”

The DAISY Award program can be found in more than 2,000 health care facilities in all 50 states and 14 other countries. An acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System, The DAISY Foundation was formed in November 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 of complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura. During Barnes’ eight-week hospitalization, his family experienced the best in nursing care and compassion provided not only to Barnes but to everyone in his family. So one of their goals in creating a foundation in Pat’s memory was to recognize extraordinary nurses and to thank them for the gifts nurses give their patients and families every day, just as they had experienced.

