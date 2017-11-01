OSF Saint Anthony’s offers free hearing screenings

ALTON — Free hearing screenings for children ages 4 to 18 will be offered from 9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Medical Office Building, Suite 101, 2 Saint Anthony’s Way.

The OSF HealthCare Medical Group pediatric care team and OSF Saint Anthony’s speech therapists will conduct the screenings in conjunction with the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Speech-Language Pathology Program. Screening appointments will take about 15 minutes per person.

“School-age children should be screened for hearing loss as needed, requested, mandated or when conditions place them at risk for hearing disability,” said Kristi Davis, OSF Saint Anthony’s speech therapist. “Screenings for hearing loss identifies children most likely to have hearing impairment that may interfere with development, communication, health and education. Young children with even minimal hearing loss are at risk for academic and communication difficulties.”

Adults are welcome to participate in the screening. If you or your child are experiencing speech or hearing difficulties, register for a screening appointment by visiting osfsaintanthonys.org and clicking on View Classes and Events. For information, call (618) 465-2264.

Free balance screenings

A free balance screening is set for Thursday, Nov. 16, in the Occupational Therapy Balance Center of OSF HealthCare Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building, 815 E. Fifth St.

Therapists from OSF Rehabilitation will provide the free screenings, beginning at 8:30 a.m., by appointment.

To register, visit osfsaintanthonys.org and click on View Classes & Events. For information, call (618) 465-2264.

Nearly 50 percent of people 65 and older experience falls, with most experiencing repeated falls.

“Falls are the leading cause of injury in older adults and deterioration of one’s balance is a major cause,” said Kelly Bogowith, clinical lead therapist. “A balance screening can be helpful in determining your risk factors for falling and get you involved in a therapy program that’s right for you.”

The risk for falls increases if a person has muscle weakness, a history of falls, suffers from chronic illnesses or has been hospitalized with an acute illness, has foot or vision problems, or is on multiple medications.

In a study published in Stroke: Journal of the American Heart Association, women stroke survivors who reported difficulty maintaining their balance while dressing were seven times more likely to fall than women who didn’t report balance problems.

In addition, overall balance problems, dizziness or a “spinning” sensation as the result of stroke were associated with a five-fold increase in risk of falls. People with balance problems often benefit from physical therapy and occupational therapy.

Individuals who have a fear of falling or who experience vertigo and unsteadiness are encouraged to attend. OSF Saint Anthony’s therapy professionals will help identify and modify risk factors for falls, such as strength and balance challenges, home hazards and health-related issues.

Some home safety items to check:

Are throw rugs eliminated or fastened down?

Are all electrical cords out of the pathway and not under rugs or carpets?

Are non-slip mats placed in bathtubs and showers?

Is there a raised toilet seat installed?

Are there banisters or railings along stairways?

Are stairways, pathways, and bathrooms well lit?

Are stairs, halls, and doorways free of clutter?

Are all steps and sidewalks clear of tools, toys, and other articles?

