OSF Saint Anthony’s offers Girls’ Night Out Mammogram Party

In recognition of October as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is hosting a Girls’ Night Out Mammogram Party from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 23, in the OSF Saint Anthony’s Women’s Imaging Center, 1 Saint Anthony’s Way in Alton.

Girls’ Night Out offers women in the community the opportunity to obtain their annual mammograms, learn more about breast health issues from OSF Saint Anthony’s team of clinicians and enjoy a night out with friends who also need their mammograms. OSF Saint Anthony’s is an American College of Radiologists accredited hospital, utilizing the Genius 3D Mammography system to provide patients with the highest quality images available.

The event features complimentary refreshments, mini-chair massages courtesy of Body Restoration, and a Fit and Flexible exercise demonstration with physical therapist Susan Young. Vendors include Roberta’s Lovely Ladies Boutique, Faith’s Fabulous Bling Jewelry, and a Pink it Up photo booth courtesy of Rosa Renner Photography. Each woman will receive an attendance gift and be entered in a drawing for a special gift basket.

Insurance will be billed or women can take advantage of a cash-reduced price of $99; a radiologist reading fee is billed separately. Women older than 40 do not need a physician’s order for their annual mammograms. Appointments are limited. To register, call (618) 474-6791.

The Madison County Health Department will share information about free screenings offered to women who qualify through the Illinois Breast & Cervical Cancer Program. The free screenings include mammograms, breast exams, pelvic exams and Pap/HPV tests for eligible women. The program may also be able to help women who have high deductible insurance and need diagnostic breast or cervical services. For information, call the health department at (618) 296-6051.

