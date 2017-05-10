OSF Saint Anthony’s offers screenings, seminar for Mental Health Month

ALTON – May is Mental Health Month, a time to better understand how important mental health is to your overall health.

OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is calling on the community to help the one in five American adults who live with a diagnosable, treatable mental health condition.

As part of Mental Health Month, the clinical team of psychological services will sponsor informational display tables at OSF Saint Clare’s Hospital and OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center. They will distribute green ribbons, a symbol of mental health awareness, and also will offer a drawing for a stress management basket giveaway. The events are set for:

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 15, at OSF Saint Clare’s Hospital cafeteria

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center cafeteria

The community is invited to a special Lunch and Learn seminar, Minding Your Well Being. Shannon Walker, clinical psychologist, will discuss common mental health conditions, tips on how to support family and friends, and how to maintain mental wellness. The seminar will be noon to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, Perpetual Help Center, 1 Saint Anthony’s Way, Alton. A free boxed lunch will be offered. To register online, visit the website and click on View Classes & Events, or call (618) 465-2264.

In addition to the Lunch & Learn seminar, free depression and anxiety screenings for adults will be offered Thursday, May 18, with appointments available beginning at 9 a.m. in the Psychological Services Counseling offices in OSF Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building. For a confidential appointment, call (618) 474-6240. Appointments are required.

OSF Saint Anthony’s Psychological Services offers outpatient counseling provided by experienced and trained mental health professionals who specialize in treatment for stress, anxiety, depression, drug and alcohol abuse, marital-family conflicts, parenting issues, post-traumatic stress disorder and other life concerns. Counseling is available for adults, adolescents and children age 6 and older.

For information about OSF Psychological Counseling Services, call (618) 474-6240.

