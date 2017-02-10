OSF Saint Anthony’s staff members to participate in diabetes fair

ALTON — OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center will participate in the annual Diabetes Patient Education Symposium Health Fair from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Meridian Ballroom at the Morris University Center on the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Campus.

Certified Diabetes Educator Lois Daniels will be on hand to answer questions about living comfortably with diabetes. Health care clinicians from OSF Saint Anthony’s, representing wound care, diabetic foot care and endocrinology, will also be available to provide information.

Health fair participants will be encouraged to Have Fun While You Learn, by playing trivia and plinko games to boost their awareness about diabetes.

For information about OSF Saint Anthony’s Diabetes Services, call (618) 474-5012, or call OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Resource Center at (618) 465-2264.

