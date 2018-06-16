OSF Saint Anthony's building $14 million cancer center

× Expand A drawing of the new cancer center

"This is the next step in OSF's transformation of health care in the Riverbend."

That's how Ajay Pathak, president and CEO of OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony's Health Center describes the investment and commitment being made to create a state-of-the-art cancer center, on which ground was broken this week.

Already employing the region's top oncology team, the cancer center, which will be directly adjacent to the health center, will have the latest technology and tools.

"Allowing for better clinical collaboration with our entire clinical team, frankly," Pathak says. "From our radiologists, pathology, gastroenterology, urology, pulmonology – just really bringing that team together, focused around the patient."

The first of its kind in the Riverbend, the center will address the growing need for outpatient oncology services and was designed with the patient in mind.

"We've designed every step of this cancer center to meet their needs, from when they walk into the building, all the way through to every aspect of their care," Pathak says.

The center will include a high-technology linear accelerator, as well as focused radiation therapy. Along with medical oncology, infusion and dietary, the facility essentially will have everything a patient needs at one location.

"Being able to now harness the latest technology and tools, in some sense, is to make their therapy much more efficient and their care much more timely and reducing that length of their overall care plan," Pathak says. “It's really key, because cancer care is really a team effort. When I say team – your health care team, but your family and your friends, as well … If we can really have the tools necessary to reduce their treatment time, it's going to be a benefit to our patients."

OSF HealthCare has committed $12 million of the approximate $14 million cost of the project. A community fundraising campaign to raise the additional $2.5 million will be announced shortly.

The cancer center is slated to open by the end of 2019.

