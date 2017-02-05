OSF Saint Anthony's to promote heart health in February

ALTON – In recognition of American Heart Month, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center is offering heart-healthy activities throughout February for its Mission Partners and area residents.

Have your blood pressure and body mass index (BMI) checked at OSF Saint Anthony’s Heart Check Station at Alton Square Mall (on the upper level near Olga’s Kitchen), any time during mall hours.

Visit the Heart Health Awareness table event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, near the Heart Check Station at Alton Square Mall. Kelly Keenan, patient navigator for OSF Saint Anthony’s Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Services, will share information for living a heart healthy lifestyle.

Learn about Healthy Heart Options from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the cafeterias at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, 1 Saint Anthony’s Way, and OSF Saint Clare’s Hospital, 915 E. Fifth St., Alton. Talk with health professionals about nutritional and fitness options for healthy lifestyles, and sample a healthy snack mix that you can make at home.

Two Lunch & Learn presentations will be offered at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, 1 Saint Anthony’s Way, Alton. The presentations will be held in the Perpetual Help Center from noon to 1 p.m. and include a free box lunch. On Friday, Feb. 17, join Dr. Rama Gondi, Cardiology, for Women & Heart Health; and on Friday, Feb. 24, Dr. Wonil Tae, Endocrinology, will speak on Diabetes and Your Heart. Registration is required. To register, visit osfsaintanthonys.org and click on View Classes and Events.

As a Heart Month special, on Fridays in February customers will receive a 20 percent discount when they’re wearing red and visit OSF Saint Anthony’s Gift Shop.

For information, call (618) 465-2264.

