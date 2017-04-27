GRANITE CITY — Ron Selph celebrated the biggest victory of his life on April 20, 1993.

He was elected as the 21st mayor of Granite City.

“As a 10-year old boy, he told his mom that he would one day become the mayor of Granite City,” said Terri Selph-Tamez, Ron’s daughter. “I recently found that out.”

Selph emerged from a field of 10 candidates to win the 1993 mayoral election. He served three four-year terms as Granite City mayor before retiring in 2005.

Selph passed away of heart failure on April 10, just 10 days shy of the 24th anniversary of the election. He was 70 years old.

Friends and family members gathered at Irwin Chapel on April 14 to celebrate Selph’s life. Ed Hagnauer, who has been the city’s mayor since 2005, also was in attendance.

“He has touched many lives and had great influences in one form or another,” Selph-Tamez said. “We all know that there’s no such thing as a perfect person, but our dad has given many of us so much to look up to.”

Besides his daughter, Selph also is survived by his son, Ron; five grandchildren, one-great grandchild and eight siblings. His wife, Karen, passed away in June 2015.

Selph was born on July 13, 1946, in Granite City. After graduating from Granite City High School in 1964, he joined the U.S. Coast Guard. He also served two years with the U.S. Marshal Service and graduated from McKendree College, now McKendree University, with a bachelor’s degree in administration in 1978.

Before he became mayor, Selph worked for the Granite City Police Department as assistant chief for 20 years. He also was a criminal justice instructor for 17 years at Belleville Area College, now Southwestern Illinois College; a union president of Police Local 1347 and a president of Coordinated Youth and Family Services.

Selph also served on the Six Mile Regional Library District board for several years.

“My brother and I knew him as dad,” Selph-Tamez said. “But we also know him as our hero. He was a Christian, fisherman, golfer, civil servant and patriot. He was kind, loving, funny, honorable, had integrity, was honest and dedicated, a leader and an all-around great guy.”

Selph beat Paul Fisk, Jeff Worthen, Walton Milton, Dan McGuire, Archie Lupardus, Dan Brown, Joe McGinness, James Bailey and Steven Bolling in the 1993 election. He garnered 3,361 out of 10,175 votes (33 percent) and won the election by 1,077 votes over Brown.

“He felt that his greatest accomplishment was becoming the mayor of his beloved hometown,” Selph-Tamez said.

Selph took over mayoral duties for Von Dee Cruse, who served two four-year terms before retiring in 1993.

He was elected to a second term in 1997 after beating Dewey Melton, David Partney and Paul Ray Bowler in the election. He was elected to a third term in 2001 by winning unanimously over challenger Bob Carson.

After retiring in 2005, Selph was the first Granite City mayor since Paul Schuler (1973-1985) to serve 12 years in office.

