Outstanding Oilers, superlative Shells

Shawn McKee
Shell of the Month
Midwest Members Credit Union sponsors the Shell of the Month program at Roxana High School.
Faculty selects two students from each grade level each month. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a Shell of the Year scholarship at the end of the school year.
This month’s winners are:
Seniors: Iliana Davis and Cassidy Harvey
Juniors: Alyssa Reilly and Michael Ilch
Sophomores: Emma Buckingham and Lexi Overton
Freshman: Thomas Strohmeier and Alyssa Luck
Oiler of the Month
The credit union also sponsors the Oiler of the Month program at East Alton-Wood River High School.
The school’s faculty selects a senior student each month. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The selected seniors will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000 Oiler of the Year scholarship at the end of the school year.
September’s winner is Shawn McKee, a senior who is involved with football, basketball, National Honor Society, Student Council, Peer Leadership, Saturday Scholars, Mannie Jackson Center for Humanities, Spirit Club, and Junior Rotarians.
McKee has received Rookie of the Year in football, the Daughters of the American Revolution Youth Citizenship award, Gold Level Renaissance, and is captain of the football team.
After graduation, he plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing.