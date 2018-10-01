Outstanding Oilers, superlative Shells

× 1 of 2 Expand The Shells of the Month × 2 of 2 Expand Shawn McKee Prev Next

Shell of the Month

Midwest Members Credit Union sponsors the Shell of the Month program at Roxana High School.

Faculty selects two students from each grade level each month. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a Shell of the Year scholarship at the end of the school year.

This month’s winners are:

Seniors: Iliana Davis and Cassidy Harvey

Juniors: Alyssa Reilly and Michael Ilch

Sophomores: Emma Buckingham and Lexi Overton

Freshman: Thomas Strohmeier and Alyssa Luck

Oiler of the Month

The credit union also sponsors the Oiler of the Month program at East Alton-Wood River High School.

The school’s faculty selects a senior student each month. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The selected seniors will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000 Oiler of the Year scholarship at the end of the school year.

September’s winner is Shawn McKee, a senior who is involved with football, basketball, National Honor Society, Student Council, Peer Leadership, Saturday Scholars, Mannie Jackson Center for Humanities, Spirit Club, and Junior Rotarians.

McKee has received Rookie of the Year in football, the Daughters of the American Revolution Youth Citizenship award, Gold Level Renaissance, and is captain of the football team.

After graduation, he plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

