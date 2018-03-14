Pace-setter

GODFREY — Greater Alton Concert Association welcomes Las Vegas headliner Tony Pace to the Hatheway Cultural Center stage at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 18.

Pace brings a fast-paced show full of music, comedy, and spot-on impressions of music superstars.

Pace’s life in entertainment began at age 6 when he learned the accordion. Since then he has moved to the piano, guitar, bass, rhythm instruments, and singing. After training classically at Boston University, his voice has been the foundation for his success as a performer and recording artist. Using all those techniques and a few props, he has developed a repertoire of impersonations including Willie Nelson, Cher, and Michael Jackson, to name a few.

The show is outlined but never scripted as he takes a humorous look at music and musicians and the world through the decades. Because every audience is different, the show constantly changes. Whether you are a Millennial, Generation X, Baby Boomer or from the Silent Generation, this show will have something for you. The more response the audience gives for their favorite decade, the more time Tony gives to that time and music.

Because of his respect for our country and the veterans and military, Tony has a special recording of “Help Me Make This Place My Home Again.” All proceeds from the sale of this music go to helping veterans. In keeping with this respect for veterans, Greater Alton Concert Association is offering veterans and military personnel a special ticket price of $5 at the door. This price is not available at ticket outlets.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $25 or $30 at the door. Student tickets are always $10. A list of 17 ticket outlets can be found on the website or information is available by calling (618) 468-4222. Updates are also available on Facebook. A dinner/show special is available at Best Western Premier, 3559 College Ave., Alton. Those who purchase tickets at that location can get $20 toward dinner and the show for the combined price of $35.

