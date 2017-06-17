Pages preserve moments in time

Judy Richie is part of a duo who have penned a book about East Alton’s past and present. She, along with lifelong East Alton resident Jason Bricker, are excited about their book’s release on June 12.

“I’m a numbers gal; writing a book was a stretch,” Richie said. “But my husband’s enthusiasm as he would talk about his hometown got me interested. Then when I saw all the artifacts and pieces of history people were sharing with us, I was hooked.”

“East Alton,” the newest addition to the Images of America series from Arcadia Publishing, can be purchased through Arcadia as well as through online outlets, but is also available for purchase through its benefactor, the recently opened East Alton Historical Museum.

All profits and royalties from the sale of the book are being donated to the museum, another point of which the book’s authors are proud to share. The museum recently opened in the top floor of East Alton’s Fred H. Bright Vital Services Building.

Richie said she learned so much from writing the book.

“There were things I learned about that I didn’t know before, like the former stockyard and Beeman’s Fort,” she said.

Richie is an admitted transplant to East Alton, but has resided in the village since 1964.

There’s more information in the book Richie said she is excited to be sharing, such as the gypsy encampments near the iconic viaduct and a local resident’s rise to fame as part of Ringling Brothers Circus.

“My hope is that we have shown East Alton’s history throughout the book in a way that the entire community can take pride in where we’ve been, where we are, and where we’re going,” she said.

Co-author Jason Bricker has always called East Alton home. It was the passion and commitment to the village’s history shared by his mid-1980s junior high history teacher Merle Rosenthal that piqued his interest at an early age.

“We were required to learn local history, not just national history, in Mr. Rosenthal’s class,” Bricker said.

In fact, it was Rosenthal’s spirit, dedication, and previous completed work that made the book possible, according to Richie and Bricker. They have dedicated the book in his honor.

“Mr. Rosenthal had compiled a lot of the information years ago; we just needed to assemble it into the book’s form,” Bricker said.

Richie said the project started in April 2016, with a completion date in December of that same year.

“There were 3-hour nights of sleep sometimes, and we did a lot of digging and researching, but it was all worth it,” Richie said.

The authors noted the video interviews they did, as a part of their research, with “the most knowledgeable and rooted” of East Alton’s citizens will soon be available for viewing at the museum as well.

“The videos will be another captured point of history that might have otherwise been lost in time,” Richie said.

Bricker works for Orchard Farm School District in St. Charles, Mo. Richie is retired from the Alton School District. Richie and Bricker are both East Alton Public Library District board members as well as members and volunteers at the historical museum.

The book shares the village’s long and proud history. From its earliest settlement of Beeman’s Fort in 1811, the village has a long presence as an industrial powerhouse. Serving as the home of Olin Corp.’s Winchester and former Brass divisions, East Alton played a leading role in winning both World War I and II.

In fact, it was during the first World War that H.J. Bowman Jr. signed a contract with the French and British governments to provide nearly 250,000 horses from the stockyards at East Alton’s old Job Ranch — another lesson in history shared inside the pages of the book.

As for lessons, the first known to occur formally in East Alton, which was known as Emerald in its earliest beginnings, took place in a one-room cabin on the corner of Main and Shamrock streets. The book tells the story of this school, which began in 1864, and notes that it was often referred to as a “blab school,” because the students recited their lessons aloud.

Also included in the book is a rare photo of the 109-car train involved in the Wann Disaster of 1893, noted as the worst train wreck in Illinois history.

“The state museum in Springfield did not even have a copy of this photograph until we provided it to them,” Richie said.

Along with the Wann Disaster, other significant points in history among the many captured in the book include the Milton Settlement, the Driving Park, as well as Beeman’s Fort.

These particular four citations outlined in the book also have a significant distinction because they are all eligible for historical markers for East Alton.

“Bringing these historical markers into the village is expensive but would be so exciting,” Richie said. “The community impact, historically and economically, would be huge.”

Noted in the book as well is the village’s incorporation in 1893, just four years before the country’s first economic depression in 1897.

“The contents inside the book show that East Alton has risen to the challenge of overcoming economic hardships time and time again, and continues to survive, grow and thrive,” Arcadia Publishing’s Erin Owens said.

With its biggest boom coming from its existence as a “company town,” the book follows its transcendence into the diverse community it is today, outlining its many examples of dedicated citizenry, strong schools, generous gatherings of faith and formidable governmental leadership that has been evidenced continually throughout the nearly 125 years that have passed since the village of East Alton first incorporated.

For information, visit the website or call Village Hall at (618) 259-2984.

