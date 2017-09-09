Pain relief vs. addiction

It’s all over the news and has communities scrambling to find an answer. Illinois reported the number of opioid overdose deaths increased 76 percent between 2013 and 2016. The numbers prompted Gov. Bruce Rauner to create a task force to address the problem.

For medical providers, the issue becomes a delicate balancing act between providing patients with acute or chronic pain the relief they need, but not to the point where opiates become the patient’s only option.

Dr. Daniel Butterbach, emergency room physician at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, Ill., said every effort is made to give patients a small dose until they can follow up with their doctor.

“By starting a patient on a lower dose of an opiate pain medication, they are going to be slower to develop tolerance, which is one of the problems with opiate medications,” Butterbach said.

Butterbach said he believes part of the problem is a lack of consistency among medical providers when it comes to prescribing opioid medications. He’s attempting to correct that with the implementation of a protocol in the hospital’s emergency room.

“We enroll some of our patients who come the most frequently or who have the most concerning chronic pain and try to get them more consistent care, get them looped in to a primary care doctor and a pain specialist when possible,” he said.

While they are very good medications that are proven to quickly relieve pain, Butterbach said plenty of over-the-counter medicines, like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDS), are adequate alternatives. There are also non-medication options.

“Especially when we are talking about patients who are having chronic pain: injections or epidurals for chronic back pain, massage therapy, physical therapy,” he said.

Butterbach said patients should not be frightened of taking a prescribed opiate because they are excellent at breaking a cycle of pain. The key is for the patient to work with their providers to use the medication to alleviate initial severe pain and develop a plan to reduce the dosage going forward.

