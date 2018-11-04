Painting a new era for the arts in Alton

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Hardwood floors and massive columns make the main display area of Jacoby Arts Center a distinguished setting for art displays, music, and theater.

Jacoby Arts Center’s progress in becoming one of the premiere venues for art exhibition, performing arts and education in the Midwest took a significant step forward recently with the sale of the historic Jacoby Arts Center building to John and Jayne Simmons.

For the first time since its inception, a fundraising gala Saturday, Nov. 3, at Best Western Premier in Alton will raise funds for programs and classes at the center rather than being required for upkeep and maintenance of the historic building.

The Jacoby Arts Center (JAC) was founded in 1981 as the Madison County Arts Council, run by a small group of volunteers and its first artistic director, John Peacher. It was funded by grants from the state.

Since 1990, the center has served as a “re-granting agency,” with funding from the Illinois Arts Council. Through the Community Arts Access program, volunteers reviewed applications throughout 17 local counties, making recommendations to the JAC Board of Directors regarding awards.

In 2003, Arts in the Park, a partnership to provide free children’s classes, and the ARTEAST program both became JAC events. The following year, the Jacoby Family, acting as C.J. Jacoby and Co. Inc., donated the former site of the iconic furniture store to the organization for $1, and the JAC moved there from the Lewis and Clark Community College campus, opening the doors of its new gallery at Jacoby in September 2004.

Susan Bostwick of Edwardsville, who served on the JAC Board of Directors from 2003 until 2012 (and again in 2013) said in 2014 that the building served a worthy purpose and was an integral asset.

“The location is ideal, just across from the Clark Bridge,” she said. “The building gave visibility to the organization.”

Air conditioning was installed in the building in 2007, and heat was installed the following year.

“There was a lot of discussion about whether to take on the responsibility of the building,” longtime supporter Jerry Wunderlich said. “Jacoby didn’t really have a home, and this was a great opportunity to have a wonderful gallery space.”

However, with the recession of 2008, grants dwindled with tightening government funds and donations from fundraising diminished because of the overall economic downturn.

The original section of the building has 14-foot tin ceilings, hardwood floors and massive columns. While it offers a distinguished setting for art displays, music and theater, maintaining the space is a formidable economic challenge.

Board member Kris Larson recently explained that although the building is a blessing for the area, its historical significance comes with a cost.

“Maintenance costs are high,” he explained. “We have never had the funding to even develop the upper two floors.”

The building is more than 100 years old.

By 2013, the upkeep on the building and other expenses had created significant financial strain for the organization. The community almost lost the center when it became mired in debt from building renovations and conflicts among board members who had different views of JAC’s purpose and future. Changes in board personnel occurred during 2013 and 2014, and with a number of donations and a fundraising effort, the operation survived.

Orlando Panfile was named board president early in 2017. The existing president at the time, Denny Scarborough, has stayed on the board to focus on refurbishing the building and several new board members have come on board since then.

The last several years have seen a resurgence in community interest, leadership unification and optimism for the future. The purchase by Simmons is seen as a pivotal moment in the development of the facility and its value and reputation throughout the region.

Simmons has made multiple investments in local enterprises over the years, playing a significant role in the overall revitalization of the Alton area. His organization released a statement regarding the acquisition of Jacoby Art Center.

“John Simmons’ recent purchase of the Jacoby Arts Center building is a continuation of his long-standing efforts to help Alton and the Riverbend area nonprofit organizations. This enables JAC financial ability to expand and improve the services they offer to all citizens in our area. The quality of life here continues to improve as a result of John’s generosity. The purchase and subsequent rental back to the arts center organization was completed with terms very favorable to the arts center group. He has committed to be responsible for all future maintenance expenses on the aging building.”

Kris Larson emphasized the momentum and direction this acquisition will facilitate.

“We finally have a partner who can make sure this building meets its full potential,” he said. “Our mission to nurture and promote arts in our community. All of our fundraising can now be focused on programming.”

The center offers gallery exhibits that change throughout the year. The upcoming exhibit “Wood” starts Nov. 7 and runs through Dec. 22. JAC has seven art studios in the lower level for rental on a monthly basis.

Art and dance classes are regularly conducted, and music and theater presentations take place frequently. Dance classes for youths include ballet, tap, modern and jazz. Painting and wheel-throwing instruction is provided, as well as programs for children such as the Elf Workshop at Christmastime and the Art With Preschoolers program.

Upcoming theater productions will include the upcoming presentation of "It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" by the Bankside Repertory Theatre Company. The Riverbend Bluegrass Band will perform on Dec. 8.

JAC is always striving to identify more supporting members, volunteers and backing from the community. The fundraising gala on Nov. 3 will provide patrons an entertaining evening of food, drink, music and theater. Larson said this will be the first fundraising event by JAC since 2014.

Television personality Mike Roberts will serve as the master of ceremonies for the Nov. 3 gala, which will run from 6-9:30 p.m. The presenting sponsor is Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC. Stacy Larson, director of operations for JAC, said the program will include a wide variety of entertainment.

“The evening will start with a silent auction and a slide show presentation around the center’s programs and activities. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m.,” she said. “Patrons will have a choice of beef tenderloin, chicken breast or vegetarian entrée.”

The comedy improv group The Paperslip Theatre Company will perform along with The Bankside Repertory Theatre. Larson said the Alton High School Conservatory Group will provide a vocal performance. In addition, the Alton Youth Symphony will provide music throughout the evening.

She also explained the center is always striving to offer arts programming that appeals to a wide audience.

“We want to know more about our community’s interests in events, classes, clubs, and workshops,” she said.

She encourages people to fill out their survey at https://jacobyartscenter.org/jac-survey.

JAC, 627 E. Broadway in Alton, is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon until 4 p.m. Sunday.

Additional information about the center and its exhibits and programs can be found on the web on Facebook by searching for Jacoby Arts Center.

Fred Pollard contributed to this article.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Stacy Larson, director of operations for Jacoby Arts Center