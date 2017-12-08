Painting class on tap at Lewis and Clark

GODFREY — Grab some friends and register for the opportunity to create a winter scene depicting a country road with a snow-covered bridge from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, on Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey Campus.

“You can enjoy your work of art for years to come,” Community Education Coordinator Robin Davidson said. “Instructor Gloria Darr is very experienced in teaching stroke-by-stroke canvas classes. She can bring out the artist in anyone.”

Darr will guide participants as they each create their own 11- by 14-inch canvas. All supplies will be provided, and light refreshments will be served.

“This class gives students an opportunity to create their own original artwork, and often times they discover a love for painting they didn’t know they had,” Darr said.

The cost to attend is $40. Register at lc.edu/Community_Education or call (618) 468-5701.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter