Painting party to benefit The Nature Institute in Godfrey

GODFREY | Local environmental organization The Nature Institute will play host to Create for Conservation, a painting party to benefit its mission of preservation, restoration, and education.

This event at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 20, is open to all and will take place outside at TNI’s Talahi Lodge, 2213 S. Levis Lane in Godfrey.

For this DIY event, guests will be able to choose from three projects: a monogram sign, an owl canvas or a dandelion canvas. All supplies will be covered by Party on Broadway and attendees only need to bring their creative thinking caps, snacks, beverages, and friends. Tickets are $40 per person/per project with a portion of the proceeds donated to TNI. The more in attendance, the more opportunity to donate.

Registration is required to assist in planning. Registration is requested by May 11 for the wood sign project and May 15 for the canvas choices. Extra canvases also will be available the day of the event. Those interested in attending can register by contacting Vickie Hopkins at partyonbroadway@charter.net or (314) 795-9003. An online registration link is available. TheNatureInstitute.org

Party on Broadway is the Riverbend’s local “paint and sip” studio in downtown Alton. Opening in February 2015, Hopkins set out with the goal of inspiring people to be creative. Customers are able to find their creativity through set classes at the main location or create their own private parties. For more information, visit the website.

