Panel seeks Green Thumb Awards nominations

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Beautification and Tree Commission announces the 2017 Green Thumb Awards.

The public is invited to nominate an Edwardsville residence, neighborhood, commercial or public property within the city limits that enhances the beauty of Edwardsville. This is an opportunity to show gratitude to those who demonstrate civic pride through their gardening efforts.

Nomination forms are available at the library, city clerk and public works offices, and on the city’s website. Mail or drop off award nominations to the Edwardsville city clerk’s office at 118 Hillsboro Ave. between May 1 and June 6.

cityofedwardsville.com

