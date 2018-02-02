Panel votes in favor of anti-DUI proposals

× Expand Secretary of State Jesse White (back row, second from left) participates in a meeting of the Traffic Safety Advisory Committee, which has voted to endorse three measures designed to reduce DUI-related crashes.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s Traffic Safety Advisory Committee voted to endorse three impaired driving proposals designed to make roads safer by reducing crashes and fatalities.

“I am committed to making the roads of Illinois safer than ever,” White said. “These measures will further strengthen our state’s impaired driving laws. I want to thank the members of the advisory committee for their time and dedication to traffic safety. I will be introducing legislation this spring to turn the committee’s proposals into law.”

The advisory committee endorsed the following measures:

• Strengthen prosecution of DUI by allowing prosecutors to introduce as evidence past DUI offenses committed by the defendant to a jury during a trial. Current law does not allow past DUI convictions to be introduced as evidence during a jury trial.

• Strengthen DUI laws by revising the statute defining a first-time DUI offender. Under current statutory summary suspension law, motorists are considered first-time DUI offenders if five or more years have passed since their last DUI.

• Tighten the reporting of rescissions of statutory summary suspension by the courts. Currently, courts may rescind a statutory summary suspension from the driver record for any reason and are not required to identify the reason for the rescission.

The advisory committee, composed of legislators, federal and state traffic safety experts and law enforcement officials, met Jan. 18 to hear expert witness testimony from Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists, law enforcement and other officials on impaired driving issues.

The Traffic Safety Advisory Committee consists of 12 members, including White as chairman; state Reps. John D’Amico (D-Chicago), Mike McAuliffe (R-Chicago), Marcus Evans (D-Chicago) and Michael Unes (R-Pekin); state Sens. Martin Sandoval (D-Cicero) and Michael Connelly (R-Naperville); David Bradford, Northwestern University Center for Public Safety; Lt. Col. Chris Trame, Illinois State Police; Shannon Alderman, Illinois Department of Transportation; Jenny Burke, National Safety Council; and Lyn Warren, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

