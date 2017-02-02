Pantries' need doesn’t end with holidays

On the heels of several successful food drives hosted over the holiday season, area food banks continue to be challenged every day with meeting the needs of those who can’t help but depend on them.

The Crisis Food Center, 21 E. Sixth St. in Alton, feeds those in need based on how many are in the household and can help them once a month. They have about 450 clients per month, with about 500 served in January. The center has no boundaries, and serves anyone, from Greenville to Jerseyville to Alton and Edwardsville, and even across state borders. It also provides clothing and personal hygiene items to individuals and families.

“If an individual or a family is homeless, we can help them as well, whether they are living on the streets, in their car, or with family or friends,” said Nick Kissinger, executive director at the Crisis Food Center in Alton. “Geography or income, neither one matter. If they’re willing to come in here, we’re willing to help them.”

Assistance is increasingly being given to those who have lost their jobs, and to senior citizens, Kissinger said. In fact, seniors make up 35 to 40 percent of their clients. As for those facing joblessness or underemployment, Kissinger said they are “hoping to just help them get through the time they’re in” by providing food so they can better manage the other aspects of their monthly household budget.

The Crisis Food Center receives support from local grocers as well as private donors.

“If it’s not donated, we go out and buy it,” Kissinger said.

They make their purchases at significantly reduced prices through partnerships with stores including Aldi, Schnucks and Sav-A-Lot.

“We also do a lot with Food Bank in St. Louis, where we can also shop for cheap,” Kissinger said.

While providing a daily assortment of staples including meat, produce and non-perishables, the Crisis Food Center is also starting to address an ever-increasing need for baby formula and cereal and would welcome donations of these items.

Kissinger said the pantry recently was able to increase the food amount it can provide to a household from a 5-day to a 7-day supply. With that said, Kissinger noted one significant challenge is finding a way to give out more food for the same, or less, money.

Another challenge Kissinger noted was connecting clients to other area services, such as a place to stay for homeless mothers and children who are becoming a common sight.

“Options in the area to fulfill this need are extremely limited,” he said. “Of course, when they come to us for food, they are hoping for help with these other problems.”

Holly Allen, case manager with the Alton Corps of the Salvation Army, 525 Alby St., said food bank needs are for canned meat, canned fruit, soup, jelly, spaghetti sauce, pasta, oatmeal, macaroni and cheese, canned pasta and canned vegetables.

Allen said the Citadel’s need for supportive equipment to assist with operations is a high priority.

“What continues to be a primary challenge is our need for essential equipment like a box truck, pallet jack and volunteer drivers,” she said.

Virginia Kirkpatrick of Operation Blessing in Wood River described December’s donations as “fantastic.”

“While the needs have been currently met, they still continue,” she said.

She said warm clothing and blankets are a priority in winter, and clothing for babies and children is always a need “because the kids are always growing.”

Kirkpatrick, who founded Operation Blessing 35 years ago as of March 1, said there are “many miracles happening here, and we are abundantly blessed.” She noted there are 69 volunteers working with Operation Blessing, 18 E. Lorena Ave. in Wood River, and the community support is strong as well.

“One lady came in and said she noticed we needed a new van,” Kirkpatrick said. “She told us to pick one out and she’d pay for it. And she did. It was $25,588.”

Her noted challenge was one experienced throughout the area.

“The biggest challenge here is the need for jobs,” she said. “If we could get jobs back in the area, meeting the community’s needs would be so much better. We used to be the fastest-growing area in Illinois before the area’s jobs moved away.”

Each of the pantry representatives noted the area’s need when it comes to housing for those experiencing homelessness. The pantries hear about these needs as well as stories their clients share with them about their situations.

The pantries noted the area’s homeless shelters are often full, but sometimes these individuals and families are fortunate enough to land on the sofa of a friend or family member’s home for a night or two or even in a hospital or police department lobby for a few hours. More often they are forced to seek alternative solutions to their dangerous situation such as a park bench or sidewalk.

All of the pantry representatives emphasized a constant need for help from the public in fulfilling their mission.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter