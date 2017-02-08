Parkinson’s expert to speak about disease in Alton

ALTON — Johanna Hartlein will speak Thursday, Feb. 16, at Senior Services Plus, 2603 North Rodgers Ave., to educate the public about the progression of Parkinson’s disease and the symptoms people may not know about.

Johanna Hartlein is a family nurse practitioner at the Movement Disorders Center at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. She has been working with patients and families affected by Parkinson’s for more than 17 years under the direction of Dr. Joel Perlmutter, section head of the Movement Disorders Center; and Dr. Kevin Black, neuropsychiatrist for the center. She had a grandfather with Parkinson’s and dementia, with whom she lived with for 10 years, and she herself has multiple sclerosis. Her family, work and personal experiences have given her a strong knowledge and empathy for people and families battling this disease. She worked both with patients in the clinic and in a research role (MRI, PET, drug studies, cognitive studies) for more than 14 years and has spent the last few years strictly with clinical patients in a similar role to a clinical neurologist. She will be discussing symptoms of Parkinson’s and the tools neurologists use to track progression of the disease.

The event will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the café. For information, contact Britney at (618) 465-3298, ext. 120, or bdiulio@seniorservicesplus.org.

