Parks director apologizes to mom after pool incident

WOOD RIVER — Brei Theisen of Alton was enjoying time June 15 at the Wood River Aquatic Center with her 14-month-old daughter. And when her baby girl got hungry, Theisen proceeded to breastfeed her, as she has always done.

This time, however, her actions were met with controversy, igniting a debate over the appropriateness of public breastfeeding.

Theisen noted on her Facebook page that pool staff had approached her while she was breastfeeding her daughter, asking her to “cover up, and be more (discreet) because it was offending other people.”

She said when she went to the pool’s manager, he suggested she feed her baby in the bathroom because “people don’t have a problem changing their child’s diaper on the changing table.” Her posts incited an online debate, receiving hundreds of reactions, shares and comments on her Facebook page. And since posting, Theisen says she has been flooded with phone calls, messages and more social media comments.

In response to the situation, Wood River Parks & Recreation Director Jason Woody issued a statement Friday saying, “The Wood River Aquatic Center prides itself on being a family-friendly environment. We regret any controversy that was caused by the occurrences yesterday (June 15).

“The Aquatic Center does not discriminate against breastfeeding mothers, and allows breastfeeding mothers to nurse their children at our facility in accordance with the law. Our manager and staff have been fully briefed on the law and will incorporate the law into our training for all employees immediately. We apologize to the mother and child for any inconvenience we may have caused them.”

Theisen has indicated she does not plan to take any legal action. Rather, she said she hopes they will use this as a learning experience.

In a phone interview June 20, Woody indicated he nor the City Council had any further comment.

“The statement speaks for itself,” he said.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter