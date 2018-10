× Expand dog and cat, pets, animals

An evening of wine and bourbon tasting will help shelter animals.

Partners 4 Pets will host Corks & Collars: A Wine and Bourbon Tasting to Help Shelter Pets from 6:30-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at Tony’s Restaurant, 312 Piasa St. in Alton. The event includes live music, hors d’oeuvres, upscale basket raffles, and a cash bar.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page.