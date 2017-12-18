Partners in service

× Expand Photo provided by Derrick Richardson Alton Firefighters Local 1255 members donated $500 to Crisis Food Center, which matched the gift by adding another $500, providing 96 turkeys and sides for a holiday meal to local families in need. A total of 12 members of the Alton local volunteered their time Dec. 16 to distribute the goods, including firefighter Ricky Sherman, engineers Rusty Long and Chris Bradley, Capt. Ricky Orban and retired Alton firefighter Gary Heininger.

ALTON — Their daily job is to serve the community. To aid those in need. To give more of themselves every day. This holiday season, Alton Firefighters Local 1255 members were looking for a way to do even more. What they came up with resulted in a holiday partnership with Alton’s Crisis Food Center.

Local 1255 donated $500 to the center for the purchase of turkeys and other food items for sides so Alton’s residents in need could enjoy more of a holiday meal this year. The center matched the firefighters’ donation, adding another $500. In the end, this partnership ended up providing 96 turkeys and sides to brighten up dinner tables throughout the Alton community.

“Our job is to serve the community,” said Derrick Richardson, a member of Local 1255 and the center’s board. “We wanted to serve it this way as well. Alton firefighters wanted to give back to our community, to the citizens, while also helping a local organization with the food pantry.”

Richardson’s familiarity with the center’s mission further drew the firefighters’ group in its direction.

The center’s mission is to provide a five-day nutritionally balanced supply of food to individuals and families in need. It also provides new and gently used clothing to clients at no cost.

Richardson said the center’s staff identified potential recipients from those calling to receive free food items for December. Callers were informed of the offering, and if interested, were given instructions to come in Saturday and receive the items.

“The CFC compiled a list of 96 names, and the center added in boxed and canned goods as other items to go with the turkeys,” Richardson said.

A total of 12 members of Alton Firefighters Local 1255 took part in the Saturday afternoon distribution at the center, 21 E. Sixth St., giving prepared boxed of goods to those who came in for the holiday meal items to take home.

Center Director Nick Kessinger explained that some of the bigger families were given a sign-up slip to bring in Saturday and receive the turkeys that had been purchased previously from Alton’s Save-A-Lot.

While helping these families, members of the firefighters local also gained a deeper connection to those in the community, Kessinger said.

“It allowed the firefighters to see what we do,” Kessinger said. “By being in the center and handing out the turkeys, they also saw firsthand how their donations help. Any time you can get that exposure and share that experience, it’s always a bonus. It’s priceless.”

