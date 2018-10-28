Partners in time

× Expand A group of children from the Boys and Girls Club of Alton.

With the gift of a new-to-them facility from the Alton School District, the Boys & Girls Club of Alton continues to rise to the challenge of meeting the needs of the community and its children. But to do so, the club must also continually rise to another challenge — having enough money to meet those needs.

Every now and then, though, paths cross that bring kindred spirits together to share in bearing the weight of this daily challenge. Such was the case between club Executive Director Al Womack and AdVantage Vice President Eric McRoy.

“We are excited to be in this new facility, and the community has been so generous to us,” Womack said. “We have come so far in just a few short months.”

The club still has many needs to address, however, at its new Alton home at 2512 Amelia St., the site of the former Alton School District Motivational Achievement Center, also known as the James Education Center.

Among the needs are equipment purchases for some of the rooms at roughly $10,000, as well as two rooms that need to be completely overhauled, Womack said.

“So, when Eric and AdVantage Sales Executive Pat Taulbee approached me with their fundraiser idea, I was immediately excited,” Womack said. “I saw the potential right away.”

“My Rotary Club went on a field trip to the Boys & Girls Club,” McRoy explained. “They hosted our recent meeting there and the club’s Al Womack was our speaker. He took us on a tour of the new facility. It was pretty impressive to witness all that they’re trying to do.”

“We ended the tour, took a group photo, and I left feeling so inspired,” McRoy said. “And it just happened that my birthday was that same week, on Oct. 6.”

He quickly decided to set up a birthday fundraiser drive through Facebook asking for donations to the club.

The end result?

“In one week, people donated $1,300,” McRoy added. “And while I’ll be matching all those funds, dollar for dollar, the important takeaway from that experience was to see just how generous people in this community are and can be. It was amazing.”

After sharing the success of his Facebook-driven birthday fundraiser at the AdVantage office, sales executive Taulbee suggested to McRoy that perhaps an AdVantage calendar fundraiser project in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club could help them raise even more for their programs and goals.

The Boys & Girls Club board of directors saw the potential and decided to jump on board.

“We just saw this as, with all of the important work we are trying to do, to possibly be able to raise $20,000 and showcase our programming through this calendar just seemed like a no-brainer,” Womack said. “I think it’s going to be a win-win.”

“Our calendar will be customized and showcase our programs to include club photos with our kids, important event dates and things of that nature,” Womack added.

The role for AdVantage staff is to secure 12 sponsors (one for each month) that would cover the costs of calendar production. We’d like to have them done before Thanksgiving, and the sooner the better. AdVantage staff will sell all of the sponsorships, design and print the calendars, and then give them to the Boys & Girls Club to sell,” McRoy said.

The club will sell the calendars, with a goal to raise these much-needed funds for ongoing operations and facility improvements. They have a minimum goal of $20,000 to be raised through calendar sales, at a price of $20 each and sales of at least 1,000 calendars.

“Calendars will be available for purchase at the club, online, and hopefully at other area outlets including different banking locations, through our board members and through our other supporters,” said Womack, indicating that outlet locations are still being finalized at this time.

For more information, email awomackbgcalton@aol.com.

