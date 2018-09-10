Partnership for Drug-Free Communities to publicize website

MARYVILLE | The Partnership for Drug-Free Communities has scheduled a press conference Wednesday, Sept. 26, at Anderson Hospital to speak about the launch of the coalition’s new website.

This website, the result of a collaborative effort between local treatment facilities, law enforcement agencies, support groups, and community members, serves as a one-stop shop for those seeking help with substance misuse.

The Partnership for Drug-Free Communities was formed in 2016, as a coordinated effort between treatment providers, law enforcement agencies, and community change-makers. Composed of agencies from Madison, St. Clair, and the surrounding Illinois counties, the partnership focuses on the education, treatment, and law enforcement components of substance misuse in the area.

For more information about the Partnership for Drug-Free Communities or information on becoming a member, visit the website or contact Coalition Chair Caroline Reynolds at PartnershipDrugFreeCommunities@gmail.com.

