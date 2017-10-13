Partnership to bring athletic, academic and college placement services to student-athletes

× Expand Courtesy of Next Level, Champion Program Open House event

EDWARDSVILLE – NXT Level Performance Institute and Team First are making a joint educational initiative a reality for all student-athletes. Both companies announced the partnership and launch of the Champion Program on Thursday, Oct. 5, at a NXT Level Open House event in Collinsville. The event brought together more than 40 attendees, including business partners from Supplement Superstores and Wang Gang, as well as multiple specialists and care partners from SSM Health Physical Therapy and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon SportsCare.

“NXT Level is committed to practicing health and safety in all we do,” said EJ Jones, founder and CEO of NXT Level Performance Institute. “We are excited to partner with Team First to have an efficient program designed to help student-athletes develop valuable skills that directly translate into a successful athlete, person and future career.”

“In the education sector, it is important to strengthen connections with health and other relevant sectors to better empower students and drive student success,” said Dr. Kimberly Jackson, principal at Collinsville School District.

"Team First is thrilled to partner with NXT Level to build champions both on and off the field,” said Andre Collins, director of operations at Team First. “The building of champions will be done through a combination of world-class athletic training, character-building and leadership classes."

The program features these key areas: Academic and sports performance training, specially designed strength and conditioning sessions, academic enhancement seminars, fitness and nutrition workshops, college recruiting process seminars, speed and agility sessions, character education and leadership academy, mental conditioning and time management seminars, personalized fitness and nutrition counseling and college tours. The program cost $130 per month per student, and NXT Level will offer the training at the company’s performance center in Collinsville, classes starting on Oct. 23.

To learn more about the Champion Program and to register online, visit the NXT Level website under the Academic Services pageat http://nxtlevelnation.com/academic-services/.

About NXT Level Performance InstituteNXT Level Sports Performance Institute is your local cutting-edge indoor training facility designed for people who strive to take control of their health to succeed at anything. Guided by our 360 individualized success approach, the mission at NXT Level is to help our clients drive measurable results through customized training programs and nutrition education created specifically around their goals, needs and sport. Learn more at nxtlevelnation.com and follow updates on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Team FirstThe Team First mission is to build talented youth players into exceptional student-athletes and remarkable people. We do this through a combination of advanced academic tutoring, peer and adult mentoring, as well as character-building and leadership classes. For more information, visit www.t1academy.org.