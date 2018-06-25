Party on the river: To be continued

photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske

The filming may have ended, but the conjoined spirit of community is still evident. What started out as a long shot has catapulted Alton into nationwide fame.

Celebrating the final hours of Small Business Revolution’s Main Street television series production, where Alton fills the Season 3 leading role, Revolution on the River took place June 22 at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater.

Live music from The Wherehouse Project, with added music provided by local favorite DJ Keith On Da Beat, kicked off festivities and carried through the evening until Mayor Brant Walker took the stage at about 9 p.m. and again after the fireworks ended.

Walker talked about the experience and the feeling that has resonated throughout the city as a result. He called for everyone to give themselves a big round of applause for making Alton the featured city for the show’s next season.

“Without all of you, this night, this experience would not be possible,” he said.

At the end of his remarks, Walker introduced show co-host Ty Pennington.

Pennington said Alton was his favorite of the many towns he has visited throughout the country, and he particularly enjoyed his visits to such places as Morrison’s Irish Pub. He talked about the warm and vibrant people he had the chance to meet while he was in Alton, concluding with a genuine sentiment of, “Man, I love this place,” accompanied by his trademark beaming smile.

Pennington introduced Benjamin Golley of Today’s Beauty Supply, one of the owners of the six winning businesses that will be featured during the third season.

Golley shared how the show had brought the people of Alton, and beyond, together in a way that was helping to strengthen a once-divided community.

“I was asked to speak tonight about my experience and my hope for Alton,” said Golley, who has been in business now for 18 years.

Sharing thanks to family, friends, the community, and to all the other small businesses, Golley said, “This was not a one-person show. Everybody in this Small Business Revolution knows that this was complicated. It took lots of hard work from friends and family to make this all possible.

“My experience with Deluxe Corporation has been more than amazing,” Golley added. “Amanda and her staff, the show’s people, have come to this town and shown us so much love. I can’t thank them enough for that.” Golley rounded out his comments with a call to everyone to keep working together, praying together, and celebrating together — as one.

Amanda Brinkman of Deluxe Corp., who hosts the show each season, took the stage next, also noting the spirit that has been evident throughout Alton. She said the community moved from #MyAlton to #OurAlton, and she believed the city is on its way to becoming #OneAlton.

“Alton is really a mirror for our entire country,” Brinkman said. “Alton can be the example. It can prove that when communities work together to remove those barriers, to remove the division, and to actively work to make everyone a part of the unity, systemic change can happen.”

“Keeping the status quo — it’s not good enough. That’s why you all voted for Small Business Revolution to come here. You knew that this is a special and beautiful place, and it could be better. And I couldn’t be more proud of what we have accomplished here together,” she added.

When asked about the series coming to the city and featuring it on the upcoming season at the start of the evening’s festivities, Walker replied, “What else to say but ‘fantastic?’ I mean, how else do you summarize how this experience has pulled our community together? It put a national spotlight on our city and it picked up on what I believe is the fabric of our city, what makes it unique, and that is our small businesses.

“So, I don’t know what words can describe or quantify this much exposure for a community this size any better — it’s just wonderful. There are people still driving by City Hall, beeping and shouting ‘hashtag My Alton.’”

Fireworks sponsored by Argosy Casino Alton capped off the celebration.

Alton was named the winner of the Small Business Revolution’s Main Street contest Feb. 27 after national voting catapulted the city into the winner’s seat. As the winner, the community was awarded a $500,000 downtown revitalization grant that was spread over six businesses, as well as the city itself. One visible part of that was the lighting of Third Street in downtown Alton. The six businesses, which will be featured throughout the next season of the show, include Morrison’s Irish Pub, Bluff City Outdoors, Today’s Beauty Supply, Shampooches Dog Grooming, Lighthouse Sounds, and Lovett’s Soul Food.

Brett Stawar, president and CEO of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau, said the third season of Deluxe’s Small Business Revolution: Main Street series will begin airing Oct. 4.

“The show has also been renewed for a fourth season, which means an extended opportunity for exposure and attention for our community,” Stawar said.

The reality show can be viewed on Hulu, YouTube and through Deluxe Corp.’s websites.

