Partying with a purpose

Two nonprofits are partnering up to party with a purpose, and everyone is invited. In fact, they are depending on everyone to come and help make their party a success.

Crystals for a Cause: A Celebration of Bling, Bubbly and Blessings will take place from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Villa Marie Winery, 6633 E. Main St., Maryville.

An open wine bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be provided for all guests, and VIP guests will receive a bottle of wine as well as a wine bottle charm and other treats to take home. To get the attendees ready for the holiday gift-giving season, local vendors have donated packages that will be available for bid at a silent auction worth $50 to $500. Swarovski Touchstone crystals will also be up for grabs through raffles and giveaways.

“This event will help raise necessary funds for both partnering organizations, NAMI SWI and Furry Friends Recovery,” National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois Executive Director Jessica Gruneich said. “All proceeds will help us to continue providing outreach, education, and support at zero cost each year to more than 4,500 families and individuals working to improve their mental health.”

Tickets are $30 per person, with special VIP tickets at $50 each. To purchase, call (618) 558-7938 or visit the event website at namiswi.gesture.com.

Based out of Granite City, the organization is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. As a local nonprofit and member of United Way of Greater St. Louis, it is a self-help, volunteer organization dedicated to improving quality of life for people with mental illness and their families.

The organization serves 12 Illinois counties, including Bond, Calhoun, Clinton, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Monroe, Montgomery, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington. Gruneich provided an overview of each of the organization’s core educational and service programs.

The affiliate offers certified NAMI Specialty Support Group meetings, including those for parents and caregivers of youths with mental illness and support groups that incorporate animal-assisted therapy. This is offered in partnership with Furry Friends Recovery.

NAMI’s Family-to-Family Education program is a free 12-week course for family members of an adult relative with a mental health condition. The course offers education on medication, communication skills, coping skills, problem-solving skills, emotional support and other issues related to improving care and quality of life for those with mental illness and their families. Services are also available in Spanish.

The agency’s Basics Education is a free 6-week course for parents and other caregivers of children and adolescents with mental health conditions. The course provides information on medication, communication skills, coping skills, and resources to assist caregivers to better collaborate with school personnel.

Encompassed in NAMI’s Peer to Peer Education is a free 10-week educational program for adults living with mental illness, taught by peer mentors who are living in recovery. Peer to Peer offers information on medication, community resources, peer support, coping skills, and communication skills.

NAMI Provider Education introduces mental health professionals to the perspectives of individuals living with mental illness and their families. The program develops enhanced empathy for the daily challenges for individuals living with mental illness and underlines the importance of including consumers in all aspects of the treatment process. NAMI Provider Education is a free 15-hour program of in-service training taught by a team consisting of an adult with mental illness, a family member, and a mental health professional.

Homefront Education is offered by NAMI as well, as a free six-session educational program for families, caregivers and friends of military service members and veterans with mental health conditions. NAMI Homefront is designed to address the needs of family, caregivers and friends of those who have served or are currently serving in the military. The program is taught by trained family members of service members and veterans living with mental health conditions.

In Our Own Voice is a free 90-minute presentation by two individuals living in recovery, which serves to dispel misinformation and misunderstanding about mental illness. Presenters provide a personal story of recovery as well as general mental health awareness. The presentation aims to decrease discrimination and stigma against individuals living with mental illness.

With NAMI’s Family Member Support & Connection consumer groups, meetings are facilitated once a month by two support group leaders. These leaders present a problem-solving and group wisdom model, which allows families and individuals to experience self-advocacy and receive encouragement and understanding from fellow participants. Monthly meetings are offered for family members, individuals living with mental illness and military families — and in Spanish.

A free 90-minute presentation offered to school personnel, administrators, parents, and other youth advocates through NAMI’s Parents and Teachers as Allies program. The presentation outlines the early warning signs of mental illness, symptoms, and strategies for early intervention by parents and teachers. The program encourages collaboration and seeks to improve access to available community services.

Helping middle and high school students understand mental illness and learn warning signs for themselves and their friends, NAMI’s Ending the Silence program helps raise awareness and change perceptions about mental health conditions. This free classroom presentation helps students understand the reality of living with a mental health condition. During the 50-minute presentation, a young adult living with mental illness and a family member tell their stories about mental health challenges.

NAMI SWI offers a free information and referral service throughout its service region with its help line. Callers are referred to community health agencies by help line volunteers while also encouraged to take part in other agency programming based on the caller’s identified needs.

The agency also offers training for crisis intervention and advocacy for other organizations and individuals throughout the year while also publishing a library of resource guides that are available to all community members.

For more information about NAMI SWI, call (618) 798-9788 or visit its website.

According to the Furry Friends Recovery’s website, the organization’s mission is to provide educational and therapeutic support by connecting pet therapy teams for comfort, healing and wellness to people who experience developmental, emotional and traumatic challenges.

The idea for the group started in fall 2012 after organizers witnessed the life-saving powers of a very special dog first-hand. This led to research into existing therapy dog groups, and the group’s organizers realized that little attention was being given to the mental health community. They set out on a mission to bring animal-assisted therapy to this population in need.

By fall 2013, the organization was off the ground but had yet to begin providing services on a regular basis. In October 2013, they found an advocate in NAMI SWI, which paved the way to establishing regular visits in the behavioral health units at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. Furry Friends Recovery now serves multiple facilities, support groups and individuals in the St. Louis area.

Services offered through the organization include in-patient sessions with dog therapy teams for improved patient recovery; individual support during therapy sessions, court appearances or other settings; support group and outpatient program visits to improve communication and comfort levels; and community education programs to increase awareness of animal-assisted therapy. ​

For more information about Edwardsville-based Furry Friends Recovery, call (314) 513-2799 or visit its website.

