Partying with pollinators

Sunset, music, great food and butterflies —one of the sweetest ways to mark the official arrival of another summer season. The only way it gets better: relaxing at one of the area’s most beautiful gems along the river bluffs.

That’s the plan at La Vista Park in Godfrey, when their Summer Solstice Celebration and Pollinator Garden Fundraiser gets under way on Saturday, June 24. From 5 to 8 p.m., you can join in the celebration while helping to preserve and maintain an imperative part of our world’s ecological sustenance.

The event will take place on the bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River at the park’s Ecological Learning Center, 4300 Levis Lane in Godfrey. Donations of $15 for adults and $10 for students are encouraged, and children younger than 10 can join in the evening’s celebration at no extra cost. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs to ensure seating.

“I am convinced that sharing the information we present at this event is important to the health of our local region,” said La Vista’s director, Maxine Pohlman. “The event is so much broader than just a fundraiser. Pollinators care for us; they are responsible for every third bite of food we eat. At La Vista, we care for them by providing a pesticide-free habitat and a way station for migrating monarchs.”

The evening’s host will have appetizers and teas available throughout the program, and music includes Chaz and Friends, who will be playing American and Celtic folk rock, Irish and African traditional music. Oblate novices from Zambia and India will add a special touch as they drum with the musicians.

Pre-registration is welcome; to do so, contact La Vista at (618) 466-5004 or email info@lavistaclc.org. However, everyone is invited to partake in the evening’s festivities, help keep the Earth’s ecological system in balance and help sustain the monarch butterflies’ ability to revisit with each migratory cycle.

