Passing of the pies

ALTON | By 10:30 on a recent weekday morning, enticing smells are wafting from the kitchen of the historic building, as the crew prepares Italian beef and Cajun zucchini soup.

Pies have been baked and are sitting in a clear case, and quilts are on display around the room. A dozen or so tables are being set for the lunch crowd, even as a trio of women arrives early.

This is My Just Desserts, Ann Badasch’s pride and joy. But after 30 years, Badasch, 68, is retiring, turning the keys over to Yvonne Campbell on July 2. There will be changes, of course, both with the menu and the décor.

But not the chicken salad. That’s the one constant in an equation of success for this restaurant.

“My Just Desserts was built on chicken salad sandwiches,” Badasch says. “We cook and debone 20 fresh chickens a day, never frozen. Every serving of chicken salad that leaves the kitchen equals a half-pound.”

The recipe came from Kathy Stine, Badasch’s one-time partner. In the early 1980s, Stine was the sole owner and employee of My Just Desserts, serving her chicken salad, Toll House brownies and five varieties of pie three days a week. Badasch, meanwhile, owned Cane Bottom, an antique store and chair caning shop. In 1982, the women became partners, with Cane Bottom on one side of the building and My Just Desserts on the other. In 1986, Badasch bought out Stine, who was moving out of state. Two years later, she bought the old Krug Flower Shop, a building with ties to Abraham Lincoln. She rehabbed it, dropped Cane Bottom and reopened as My Just Desserts (from 2000 until 2008, Badasch also had a second location in Elsah).

Today, the restaurant is open seven days a week for lunch and has 17 employees, including Todd Hackworth, who’s still the dishwasher after 30 years. Liz Hyde recently retired as the restaurant’s longtime baker.

“(It) has grown from a three days a week restaurant to a destination,” Badasch says.

My Just Desserts was the first high school job for Campbell, 40. When she was about 21, she left to work other jobs but always kept in touch with Badasch. One of those jobs gave her the opportunity to work with a certified chef, who encouraged her to get formal training. She enrolled in the Culinary Arts program at Southwestern Illinois College in 2011 and then went back to work for the local eatery.

“I love My Just Desserts,” Campbell says. “I told Ann one time that I’d love to have my own restaurant by age 40.”

Campbell was eager to learn everything she could from Hyde, including food prep and how to freeze and rotate seasonal pies. In 2013, Campbell stepped into the role of head baker.

Campbell has a few changes in mind for the restaurant.

“I want to spice up the menu a bit to cater to vegetarians and kids, and incorporate gluten-free desserts,” she says. “We’ve tried a few and have gotten a good response from people.”

Badasch will be removing the quilts from the front of the store and Campbell will replace them with spices, bakeware, cutting boards and other items for sale, including the restaurant’s poppy seed dressing.

Although Badasch is leaving the restaurant business, she’s not leaving the business world. She’ll have a booth at Country Meadows’ antique shop. She and her late husband, Mark, were antique collectors and she plans to sell some of her collection.

“Country Meadows is a well-established business, and I’m pleased I’ll be having a booth there,” she says. “A lot of people have given me emotional support over the years. They were willing to help me and I’m helping Yvonne achieve something she wants to do. I want people to support her.

“It’s a good time to move on. I’m going to miss my customers. I’m not going to miss the hard part of the restaurant business but will miss the fun part — the people.”

