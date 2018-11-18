Passionate about patient care

Hamilton

Rotary Club members live each day with the ideal of service above self as a guiding beacon. It is a Rotarian’s responsibility, according to their code of ethics, to view his or her occupation as an opportunity to serve society.

So does that responsibility end with retirement? Not for Dr. Robert Hamilton, retired general and vascular surgeon, who compassionately served patients from 1973 to 2002.

A longtime Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club member, he was given the distinction of being a Paul Harris Fellow in 1988 and also served as the club’s president from 2012 to 2013.

As a dedicated medical professional, he continues to serve in the field today as a passionate advocate for healthcare reform. He continues to pursue his passion for better access to provider services, healthcare savings accounts and tax credits for those who have them, as well as many other issues.

A Godfrey resident, Hamilton was formerly a trustee on the board of the Illinois State Medical Society and served for many years as a delegate for Madison County. He has a distinction of being part of the first physicians’ office housed on the Alton Memorial Hospital campus.

His passion for patient advocacy first sparked when medical malpractice insurance providers abandoned the Alton area in the mid-1970s. It became stronger around 1993, he said.

“When managed care became strong, it put the insurance people between doctors and their patients,” Hamilton said.

Rather than problem-solving for patients through the managed care system, it became more about politics, he added.

Through his advocacy efforts, Hamilton is researching, studying, brainstorming and writing about the current system and how to meet needs for tomorrow’s healthcare.

He is particularly concerned about the new political climate with the recent elections and how it will impact the Affordable Healthcare Act, Medicare and Medicaid. And as for access for all, Hamilton used this analogy: “There are basically three legs to the stool. We do well with the two of quality healthcare and availability. The third leg is cost.

“Technology in healthcare continues to make significant progress, but at a high cost. People who need it oftentimes still can’t afford it. Their inability to pay comes back as increased costs for everyone else.”

There are a few other activities Hamilton has enjoyed since retiring, in addition to his advocacy for a better U.S. healthcare system.

In 2018, he and wife, Charlene, marked 56 years of marriage.

“When we first retired, we traveled a lot to places like China, Australia, and so on,” he said. “For years, I didn’t play golf much, but now I do.”

Hamilton also remains active in Rotary and as a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Alton.

The Hamiltons are founding members of the Great Rivers Choral Society, and Dr. Hamilton also plays trumpet and flugelhorn. He added that he is enjoying the jazz lab course he is taking at Lewis and Clark Community College. Both were also recognized for their commitment to the community as recipients of the Circle of Care Award from Riverbend Head Start & Family Services in 2011.

Another source of enjoyment comes from having more time to spend with family. The Hamiltons have one daughter, Laura; in Hamilton’s words, she “went and married an Irishman and lives in Dublin.” Their oldest son is Phillip Hamilton, an attorney in Alton, while their other son, Richard, is a retinal surgeon in Lakeland, Fla. They have four grandchildren.

Growing up a small Nebraska town, Hamilton said it wasn’t lineage or influence that prompted him to become a doctor, although his interactions with hometown physicians were always positive.

“When you are deciding on a career as a young person, you end up hopefully choosing from what you like,” Hamilton said. “The bigger decision for me was making the choice, among them, to go into medicine.”

His ultimate choice first took him to Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln for his undergraduate studies, on to University of Nebraska at Omaha to complete his medical degree, and to serve as an Air Force flight surgeon.

Passionately serving Riverbend patients for the past four-plus decades, his selfless mission is in researching and advocating with a continued fervor for healthcare access and reform, and for a better system that can meet healthcare needs of patients now and in the future.

