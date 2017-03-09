× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Ed Hagnauer is running for his fourth term as the mayor of Granite City. He has been the city’s mayor since 2005.

GRANITE CITY — Ed Hagnauer is enjoying his 12-year run as the mayor of Granite City.

“I love serving my community each day and I like bringing things together,” he said.

Hagnauer will run for an unprecedented fourth four-year term. Four years ago, he was elected without opposition for a third term.

This year, he’s running against Art Asadorian, a longtime member of the Granite City Fire Department and current Madison County Board member.

“If I didn’t like it, I wouldn’t be running again,” Hagnauer said. “Some people question my sanity, but I do believe that we are making a difference and it’s a slow, slow process.”

Hagnauer has been the city’s mayor since 2005. He worked for the Granite City Fire Department and the Madison County Board before getting elected.

“My feelings are, as a lifelong resident, I’m passionate as ever about this community,” he said. “I want to see our people grow. I want to see it succeed and I want to give our children the best opportunities that they could possibly have because that’s one of the places where, we feel, we fall short.”

During Hagnauer’s tenure as mayor, the city has made significant improvements to the downtown area. It added a new movie theater, a coffee shop, a pizzeria and several small businesses.

“I’m very proud of downtown,” Hagnauer said. “There is probably 20 to 25 businesses downtown and they seem to be successful businesses. We have some brilliant people who started small businesses down here dreaming on how they were going to grow. But they have and it’s been going on for more than three years. We feel very confident that will continue to happen downtown.”

Hagnauer said when he was elected mayor 12 years ago, he was determined to make the community safer.

“We have put on more police officers and firefighters,” he said. “We have cameras in the downtown area, and we are in the process right now of bidding out cameras to replace the ones that are downtown.

“In addition to that, (we want to) add cameras along the Nameoki corridor and the Route 3 corridor,” he said.

Hagnauer said there have been job cuts during his run as mayor.

“When I took over, we had two comptrollers and we had an office of six people,” he said. “One of the first things we did was eliminate the two comptroller positions and we brought in a part-time comptroller and we left two people in the office to do the work. That’s a savings of $140,000 for us.

“Before I came on, they had an assistant mayor,” he said. “We had our sanitation department and our planning and zoning department and they were both separate, so we brought them together and eliminated three top jobs and put it all in one person, and the savings were significant.”

He said if he gets elected as mayor for the fourth time, one of his first goals is to help keep jobs in the city.

“We want to make sure that there’s no reason for them not to want to be here,” Hagnauer said. “We were out on Route 3 this past year and the council approved for us to seek an extension on a TIF (tax increment financing) grant that is out on Route 3. They needed district approval, which we got. We took it up to our Senate and our House and they approved the extension of 12 years. We were putting tools in place that we hope will allow us to continue and give us the ability to try to continue the improvements along Route 3.”

Another goal is the renovation of Crossroads Shopping Center at Nameoki Road.

“It’s kind of falling apart,” Hagnauer said. “We’re having issues every day there, so we’re meeting with developers constantly. We told them that we would do whatever is within our ability to try to bring incentives to help offset their costs.”

Hagnauer said he thinks the Creative Entrepreneurial Opportunities program at Granite City High School will help young people get jobs after college.

“It trains these kids in the types of businesses that we have in Granite City,” he said. “So we think by training them and triggering their minds, a lot of these kids are entrepreneurs waiting to happen. By working with them and working with SWIC, these kids want a quality of life.”

Hagnauer said he’s concerned about the idling of Granite City Works, where more than 2,000 workers were laid off in December 2015. Recently, the steel plant brought back more than 200 of those workers.

“From the time I’ve been here, it has shut down and idled three different times,” he said. “We’re trying to reach out and diversify this community and not just be a manufacturing base community, and to reach out to small businesses and tech jobs and those kinds of things. I think to continue with the transformation, it takes leadership and experience. As far as that goes, I believe I offer that leadership as a mayor.”

