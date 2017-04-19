ALTON — Looking for a craft beer adventure? Pick up a free Meeting of the Great Rivers Craft Beer Passport, begin sampling great Illinois and Missouri brews available locally, and earn a free prize.

The Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau developed the new passport program to kick off Alton Craft Beer Week from April 22-29. The passport, however, is good year-round. The passports are available at participating restaurants and taverns as well as the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St.

Here’s how it works: check out the lagers, ales, IPAs (India pale ales) and stouts available at the 14 participating restaurants and taverns in Alton, Grafton and Bethalto highlighted in the new passport. Visit six of the 14 participating businesses, have the appropriate page stamped and return the passport to the visitors center for redemption and receive a free craft beer connoisseur bottle opener. A purchase at each location stamped is requested. The purchase does not have to be craft beer-related. Once a passport is redeemed, pick up another in order to visit more locations.

“Interest in craft beer has soared nationally and regionally,” Brett Stawar, president and chief executive officer of the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau, said. “And we have two local craft breweries in our region that we like to support. A beer passport is a fun way to encourage people to visit local businesses, sample local brews, and become a craft beer connoisseur. This could be the beginning of a great adventure for visitors to our region. It’s perfect for beer enthusiasts or the craft beer newbie.”

Participating businesses include Great Rivers Tap & Grill at Atrium Hotel & Conference Center, Hops House at Argosy Casino, Alton; Spectators Bar & Grill at Bowl Haven Lanes, Old Bakery Beer Co., 4204 Main Street Brewing Company, Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, Bluff City Grill, Chez Marilyn, The Loading Dock, High Flyers Grille, Morrison’s Irish Pub, Tony’s Restaurant & Third Street Café, Grafton Oyster Bar, Catdaddy’s Tavern and Roper’s Regal Beagle.

Want to remember your favorite drink at a specific restaurant? Location and drink-specific notes can be added to each passport page.

Passports are available to anyone 21 and older. For more information, go to altoncraftbeerweek.com or call the Alton Visitor Center at (618) 465-6676.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter