Patching to restrict lanes on I-255 starting Monday

Lane restrictions will be encountered along northbound and southbound Interstate 255, from Illinois 157 to Illinois 15 in St. Clair County, according to an Illinois Department of Transportation press release.

These lane restrictions will be in place from Monday, April 9, to approximately July 2. These restrictions are required to complete emergency pavement patching on I-255. Work is being completed by Kinney Contracting Inc.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone.

Additional information is also available online and at the IDOT District 8 Twitter page.