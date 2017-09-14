Patching to restrict lanes on I-270 river bridge

Daytime lane restrictions will be encountered on the Interstate 270 Mississippi River Bridge for deck patching near Granite City, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The lane restrictions will take place as follows:

The westbound right lane will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, to Thursday, Sept. 21.

All lanes will be open during peak travel periods.

These lane restrictions are expected to result in significant traffic delays; motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone.

stl-traffic.org

twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8