Patients’ praise earns award for OSF Saint Anthony’s nurse

× Expand Senior leaders from OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center present registered nurse Mary Ferris with the Second Quarter 2017 International DAISY Award for extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care.

ALTON – As a partner in the international DAISY Award program that recognizes the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care of nurses, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center awarded its quarterly DAISY Award to Mary Ferris.

Ferris, a registered nurse who works in the health center’s medical-surgical unit, was nominated by patients and visitors to OSF Saint Anthony’s. She was one of 48 nominations received this quarter.

“We truly appreciate the compassionate, merciful care that RNs and LPNs perform every day, and the Daisy Award is one way to recognize these dedicated individuals,” said Sister M. Anselma, chief operating officer for OSF Saint Anthony’s.

Ferris has been with the health center since 1989. In the comments received about Mary, she was recognized for her compassion and professionalism:

“During this stay, Mary has far passed anyone’s expectations of excellent care she has given to our loved one. She has a very special gift of caring. She is so compassionate to the patient, as well as to the family. Her professional answers and comfort led us to a path to make a correct and comfortable decision for mom’s care. We have to say that day we truly say we felt like God sent Mary to be in that role to help us.”

The DAISY Award program can be found in more than 2,000 health care facilities in all 50 states and 14 other countries. An acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System, the DAISY Foundation was formed in November 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 of complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura. During Barnes’ eight-week hospitalization, his family experienced the best in nursing care and compassion provided not only to him but to everyone in his family. One of the goals they set in creating a foundation in Barnes’ memory was to recognize extraordinary nurses and thank them for the gifts nurses give their patients and families every day.

daisyfoundation.org

